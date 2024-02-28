California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

