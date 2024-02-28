California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $76,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $22.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,585.35. 70,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,671.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,475.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

