California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $88,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,806 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,546. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $1,079.22. 66,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,001.69 and a 200-day moving average of $964.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,093.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.