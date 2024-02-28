California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $133,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 6,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lam Research by 151.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Lam Research by 16.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lam Research by 148.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Lam Research by 21.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $915.73. 150,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $827.69 and a 200 day moving average of $721.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

