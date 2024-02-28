California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Hess worth $86,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Hess Stock Up 1.1 %

HES traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 283,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

