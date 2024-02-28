California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 65,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $109,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.60. 423,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,047. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

