California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $103,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Southern by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 121.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,714,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,971,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 621,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,121. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

