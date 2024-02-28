California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $148,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $434.34. The stock had a trading volume of 142,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,943. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.77 and its 200-day moving average is $439.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

