California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,924 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $118,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,060,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,887,440. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.