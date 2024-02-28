California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,510 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $100,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NOC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.07. 84,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

