California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 81,572 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,572 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $100,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,941. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

