California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $142,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

VRTX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.83. 100,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.34.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

