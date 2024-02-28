California Water Service Group (CWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $61.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

