Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Boosted by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned about 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

CPT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. 327,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $117.84.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust



Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.



