Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Down 3.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.23. 574,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,628,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,155,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 344,080 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

