Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.72 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$62.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$64.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

