Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$178.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$178.21.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$177.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company has a market cap of C$113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$178.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$158.45.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0160994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

