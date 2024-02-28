Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.