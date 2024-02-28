Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 10,192 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

NSC traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.38. The stock had a trading volume of 171,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,073. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

