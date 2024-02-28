Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 107,180 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,180 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 818,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 422,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 171,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 573,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter.

SGOL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 425,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

