Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 1,635 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.88. 426,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $256.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

