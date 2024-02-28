Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 29,459 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,056,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,438,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

