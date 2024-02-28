Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 188.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 883,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after acquiring an additional 577,114 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 59.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.