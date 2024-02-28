Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,623. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

