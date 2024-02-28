Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,145,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000.

IOO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,799. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

