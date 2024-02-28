Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 18,657 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,536,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762,984. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

