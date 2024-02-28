Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 23,302 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 1,013,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,739. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.