Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 9,817 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 114.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after buying an additional 242,898 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 415,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,703. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

