Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

