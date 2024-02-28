Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $535,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.31. 1,019,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.