Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $733,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.37. The stock had a trading volume of 259,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,157. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -287.10%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.