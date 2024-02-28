Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EEM traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. 9,192,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,426,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

