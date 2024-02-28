Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 3,033 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 315,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

