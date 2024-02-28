Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.31% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $60,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 32,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.75 million, a PE ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 473.68%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

