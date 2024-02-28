Capital One Financial Weighs in on Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OLMA opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $755.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,542,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,542,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

