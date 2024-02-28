Capital One Financial Weighs in on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $863.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.