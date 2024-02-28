Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.