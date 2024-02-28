CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.0 million-$221.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.7 million.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 1,077,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,402. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 130.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 152.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.