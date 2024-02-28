Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.41

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Carlton Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 86.29 and a current ratio of 87.64.
Carlton Investments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carlton Investments
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.