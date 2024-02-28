Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.41

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CINGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlton Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 86.29 and a current ratio of 87.64.

Carlton Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Carlton Investments (ASX:CIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.