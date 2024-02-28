Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Carter’s has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 160,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

