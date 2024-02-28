Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $303.79

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $303.79 and last traded at $303.79, with a volume of 8039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $115,799,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after acquiring an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

