Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc. cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Catalent comprises about 2.2% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 811,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.