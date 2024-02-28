Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 5.35% 0.71% 0.23% Columbia Financial 8.54% 4.96% 0.49%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $11.25 million 5.05 $600,000.00 $0.14 85.00 Columbia Financial $422.36 million 4.19 $36.09 million $0.35 47.97

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Columbia Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. It operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

