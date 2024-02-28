Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

CAT stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.41. The stock had a trading volume of 458,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

