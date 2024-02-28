CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $58.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Argus started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 495,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 63,347 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

