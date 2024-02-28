CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $244.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.04 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $248.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.