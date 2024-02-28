Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $40.44 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

