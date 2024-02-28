Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Shares of CE stock opened at $149.59 on Monday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

