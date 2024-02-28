Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) is Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s 8th Largest Position

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,000 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 3.0% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Centene were worth $137,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,780. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Centene's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

