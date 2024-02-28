Century Aluminum Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Century Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $951.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,095 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Century Aluminum by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

